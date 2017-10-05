Android

iPhone X delayed until December? Things Google didn’t tell you & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and the rumors that it might not be ready in time for the launch date. We also cover the things that the Made By Google event didn’t tell you. Huawei also follows as we see a new teaser on its battery capabilities. We also go through the deals you can get on T-Mobile if you bring your own Pixel to the carrier.

Stories:
Bring Your Own Pixel 2 to T-Mobile, get $325
Google’s USB-C to 3.5mm adapter is more than twice as expensive as Lightning to 3.5mm adapter
“Made for Google” accessory program launches with 26 partners
Will the Pixel 2 receive three full years of Android OS updates?
Huawei Mate 10 officially outed with 4,000mAh battery
iPhone X delays reportedly worsened with yields below 10 percent

