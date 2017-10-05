Android

Huawei Mate 10 officially outed with 4,000mAh battery

The rumors were imprecise on this aspect, but at least we can know for sure that they got close. Close, but not cigar.

Huawei has officially revealed that the Mate 10 will have a 4,000mAh battery, which compares well to what was leaked in China and through VentureBeat.

That, at least, will be found on the main device — there are Lite, Pro and Porsche Design versions rumored for release, too. Huawei has previously teased that the Mate 10 will be an AI-powered phone to end all AI-powered phones with its Kirin 970 chipset.

The reveal’s coming October 16.

