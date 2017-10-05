Android

Huawei Maimang 6 is Honor 9i in India

Overview
Processor

HiSilicon Kirin 659
Octa-core (4x2.36GHz + 4x1.7GHz Cortex-A53)

Screen Size

6 inches
1080 x 2160 (~403 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage + microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP + 2MP color dual-camera system
Front: 13MP + 2MP focus dual-camera system

Battery

3,340mAh

Weight

164 grams

Operating System

EMUI 5.1
Android 7.0 Nougat

Huawei has a new better-than-mid-range smartphone out that has been making rounds across the globe with different names. In China, it’s the Maimang 6. In other parts of Asia, it’s the Huawei Nova 2i. According to rumors, some may possibly know it as the Huawei Mate 10 Lite. But in India, it will come under the Honor sub-brand and will be known as the Honor 9i.

Between all these names, there’s very little, if anything, that changes. Beyond the specifications provided, we know that there’s a fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.1, a Micro-USB port and dual-SIM support. It’s quite the departure from the original Honor 9, with its four-camera optics load. You can learn more about the device in general here.

It will come in black, blue and gold colors and be available on Flipkart from October 14 at the price of Rs. 17,999 ($276)

 

