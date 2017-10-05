Foxconn chooses Racine, Wisconsin for factory, starts hiring

The world’s largest contract assembler of technology products has chosen a house in the United States and is now trying to make it a home.

Taiwan-based Foxconn has confirmed that it is beginning work on a flat screen TV plant in Racine, Wisconsin, just north of the border with Illinois. It has already filled its first position and may have around 13,000 more once its multi-billion factory becomes operational.

Last month, the government of Wisconsin passed a bill for Foxconn to be the beneficiary of a $3 billion incentives package for payroll and capital costs. A contract with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board still needs approval and negotiations will need to start with the Racine County government and city officials.

Sharp would be the main brand associated with this plant, but that hasn’t stopped tech sector analysts from speculating if iPhones will ever be made in the USA, especially in the age of Donald Trump, a heavy promoter of the revival of domestic manufacturing, as president.