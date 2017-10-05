Flipkart Diwali sale gives India its first iPhone 8 deal

It’s not often we see an outright discount on Apple products, despite the ribbing we got from CEO Tim Cook that there would plenty of them from carriers and retailers this year. They would mostly be set to combat against the $999 starting price tag of the iPhone X, but in India, any discount needs to go wider.

As Diwali approaches, online retailers have decided to dive in with Amazon.in’s “Great Indian Festival,” and, more importantly, Flipkart’s “Dhamaka Days” promotion. And both are using the events, ongoing through October 8, to take the iPhone 8 down a peg.

While Flipkart only has a 6 percent discount on the 64GB iPhone 8 at Rs. 59,999 ($921), Amazon‘s breadth covers more variants: the 256GB iPhone 8 gets a token Rs. 501 discount to Rs. 76,499 ($1,174) while the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus gets a modest 4 percent discount to Rs. 69,989 ($1,074).

Subsidies from Axis Bank, Reliance Jio, PhonePe are also available and of course, you can trade your device in for a solid down payment. Flipkart is offering a minimum buyback guarantee for Rs. 99 if you decide on switching.

It could be Apple’s way of saying lighting up a country that’s important to it or just the retailers’ scrappy price wars continuing as usual. Who knows?