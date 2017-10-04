Watch the Google Pixel 2 live event here

Google is always full of surprises, unexpectedly pulling the plug on the long-running Nexus project last year and recruiting a lot of HTC talent very recently to help with the future expansion of the replacement Pixel product family.

But let’s not act surprised when the Mountain View-based search giant unveils the oft-leaked HTC-manufactured Pixel 2 and LG-designed Pixel 2 XL phones. The Amazon Echo Dot-challenging Google Home Mini is also an open book, while that second-generation Daydream View VR headset doesn’t look particularly game-changing.

Then there’s a 12.3-inch Pixelbook tipped to pick up a convertible usage mode in the process of making Chrome OS mainstream while ditching the Chromebook brand. And despite a total lack of gossip regarding new Chromecast variants, something tells us Big G isn’t going to stay on the sidelines watching Apple, Amazon, NVIDIA and Roku viciously fight for 2017 4K HDR streaming domination.

Bottom line, we know exactly what to expect. But do we really? After all, the rumored spec sheets of the aforementioned devices are not yet complete. Besides, El Goog is known for squeezing the most out of average-sounding specifications, and we can’t wait to hear what’s unique about the Pixel 2 and 2 XL beneath the surface.

Join us at 9am PDT to follow the action live-streamed on YouTube for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and any other platform capable of accessing the video-sharing website. That’s 12pm in New York, 5pm in London, 9:30pm in New Delhi, midnight in Beijing, and 3am (October 5) in Sydney.