Sam’s Club is not some sort of an association dedicated to Samsung fans (or only open to guys named Sam), but coincidentally or not, the American chain of member-exclusive retail stores tends to pop up on our radar mainly with sweet deals for new and old Galaxy devices.

The latest absolute bargain available in Walmart-owned and operated warehouse clubs across the US sees the aging but still eye-catching Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge sold for $11.98 a month on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint installment plans.

After two years of regular payments, you’re looking at a grand total of around $287 here, which is pretty darn affordable for a dual-curved 2016 flagship Android phone with a beautiful Quad HD 5.5-inch screen in tow, as well as 4GB RAM, water resistance, 3600mAh battery capacity, and smooth Nougat software guaranteed to get an Oreo redesign… eventually.

Then again, $287 is actually close to $100 more than what Best Buy charged Verizon and Sprint subscribers a while back with similar arrangements. Even today, BB’s Sprint-locked Galaxy S7 Edge costs $11.67 a month for a year and a half, amounting to $210.

But Sam’s Club is probably well aware of the competition’s generosity, further upping the ante… for Sprint users only. If you’re willing to activate the S7 Edge on the “Now Network” in an eligible store, there’s also a $425 gift card up for grabs.

When you do the math, you’ll find that the club is paying you to take the GS7 Edge off their hands, even though you still need to cough up the $287.52 over the next 24 months. The $425 coupon can be used for other purchases at Sam’s, and you have until October 31 to score this amazing freebie.