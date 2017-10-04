Android

Pixel 2 Reactions: the new phones #MadeByGoogle (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

If it isn’t enough that you saw our coverage today on the blur that was Google’s event, you’re probably wanting to learn what our hot takes are on some eight new pieces of hardware straight out of Mountain View.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL make the boldest snaps back at Apple, especially in the camera department. The Pixelbook once again seeks to carve out a performance-obsessive niche in Chromebooks. The Google Home Mini and Max are really putting AI mettle to the pedal. The Google Pixel Buds may bring the world closer together while the Google Clips aims for instant memories that will be clearer to remember. And a new Google Daydream View will tackle comfort and convenience while providing the platform for more, original virtual reality content.

It’s Juan Carlos Bagnell who’ll take over from here and tell us what was #MadeByGoogle today.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
AI, camera, Chromebooks, convertible, Daydream View, digital assistant, Event, Google, Google Assistant, Google Clips, Google Home Max, Google Home Mini, HTC, laptop, LG, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook, smart speakers, Video, voice assistant, VR
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.