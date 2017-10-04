If it isn’t enough that you saw our coverage today on the blur that was Google’s event, you’re probably wanting to learn what our hot takes are on some eight new pieces of hardware straight out of Mountain View.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL make the boldest snaps back at Apple, especially in the camera department. The Pixelbook once again seeks to carve out a performance-obsessive niche in Chromebooks. The Google Home Mini and Max are really putting AI mettle to the pedal. The Google Pixel Buds may bring the world closer together while the Google Clips aims for instant memories that will be clearer to remember. And a new Google Daydream View will tackle comfort and convenience while providing the platform for more, original virtual reality content.

It’s Juan Carlos Bagnell who’ll take over from here and tell us what was #MadeByGoogle today.