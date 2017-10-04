They say it’s not the size of the bezel that counts, it’s how you integrate it into today’s premium smartphone designs. Okay, maybe no one says that… yet, but for many high-end handset buyers, the “all-screen”, “Infinity Display”, “FullVision” or “EntireView” implementation is just as important as the actual screen-to-body ratio.

In case you haven’t noticed, razor-thin bezels come in many shapes and colors already, despite the early age of this rapidly spreading trend. Apple’s iPhone X notch and that small centered black cutout at the top of the Essential Phone’s face are probably both the most inventive and controversial executions of the “edge-to-edge” concept.

Xiaomi’s original Mi MIX vision was also met with mixed reactions last year, including a pretty massive “chin” and absolutely no wasted space above the display. The Mi MIX 2 arguably looks better, and then you have a number of “standard”, less risky minimal-bezel uses, like the Galaxy S8, Note 8, LG G6 or V30.

At first glance, it seemed Huawei would choose a similarly prudent direction for the impending Mate 10 Pro, but now it’s easy to notice a major difference in a pair of newly ev-leaked renders showcasing just the front part of the Mate 9’s highly anticipated sequel.

Yes, the screen borders of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will match the paint job on the rear cover, at least in blue and brown variants. The grey-backed flavour presumably sports the earlier-pictured black edges, which shouldn’t make for an unappealing contrast either. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 8 combines black bezels with a black, gold, grey, blue and even pink derrière, which let’s just say isn’t pleasing to everyone’s eyes. If you feel little details like that make or break a flagship phone, remember to save the October 16 date.