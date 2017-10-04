There was not a mention of the lack of a headphone jack on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL today, but you will get one little dongle to let you listen to music with your traditional analog headphones. Just like that iPhone 8.

The thing is, if you lose the Lightning-to-3.5mm adapter that came with your iPhone, it only costs $9 (if you want to be able to charge while listening to media, that’s an extra $25). If you need to replace the USB-C-to-3.5mm adapter that will come with new Pixels, it will cost $20. That’s more than twice the price right now.

While you could always get the original Pixel or Pixel XL if you want to avoid the inevitable for another second, you should also take solace in the fact that prices will come down and that you do have options in the third-party marketplace — open-source standards can wreak havoc, but in terms of 3.5mm headphone jack adapters, we’re pretty safe.