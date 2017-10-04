Of the five new ”Made by Google” devices reportedly slated for official announcements later today, on October 4, that convertible Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook retained the most unanswered questions following extra rounds of Pixel 2, 2 XL and Google Home Mini leaks this week.

Well, there’s also a rehashed Daydream View VR headset in the pipeline, but after seeing it rendered in a trio of snazzy paint jobs, what’s left to be revealed about it? Besides, it’s starting to sound like the non-Chromebook-branded new Google laptop could be the event’s true headliner… if you ignore its exorbitant rumored price tag of $1,199.

That’s with “entry-level” storage too, namely a 128GB SSD, while 256 and 512 gig configurations are expected to fetch $1,399 and $1,749 respectively. All three options should include Intel Core i5 processing power, according to inside information freshly disclosed by IT distributor Synnex.

The consumer electronics reseller unfortunately doesn’t mention the chipset generation, so we’re left hoping the Google Pixelbook packs Kaby Lake Refresh-series SoCs. That would put this computing machine one step ahead of Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 2-in-1 detachable, with the two “coincidentally” sharing the 12.3-inch screen size.

Both previous editions of the Chromebook Pixel sported slightly larger 12.85-inch displays, remember, though something tells us a resolution downgrade is out of the question. If anything, Google has to step the 2,560 x 1,700 pixel count up to challenge the Surface Pro’s stunning 2,736 x 1,824 panel.

Only a few more hours until Big G officially fills in the blanks, possibly also taking the wraps off a mysterious Google Clips “computer accessory.”