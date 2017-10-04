Google Pixel Buds bring instant translation to life

Google’s first foray into Bluetooth audio accessories is the Google Pixel Buds. They are advertised with best compatibility for the Pixel phones and, with Google Assistant, they are enabled to deliver instant translation.

Real-time Google Translate will be enabled to switch conversations in 40 languages. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will help users as well. The bulk of the control hardware rests on the right earbud with cable linkage to the smaller left earbud. While power cycles last around 5 hours, a charging case will extend that potential to about 24 hours.

It comes in Clearly White, Kinda Blue and Just Black colors. The Pixel Buds will run for $159. Pre-orders start today, but there’s no definitive ship date.

