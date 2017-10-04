Android

Google Pixel 2 rocks! The Pixelbook impresses & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we discuss the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and our initial thoughts. We also talk about the new Google Pixelbook and what’s cool and not so cool about it. The new Google Home Mini follows, in addition to the Google Home Max, and why the improvements matter. We also focus on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and its changes in color options. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, and the insane deals you can find.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Better than free? $287 Sprint-locked Galaxy S7 Edge includes $425 Sam’s Club gift card
More snazzy Huawei Mate 10 Pro renders surface, matching bezel and back colors
Google Home Mini is donut-sized harbinger for Google Assistant upgrades
Google Home Max sets its sights on the Apple HomePod with ‘smart sound’ and a lot of power
Chrome OS goes high-octane with Google Pixelbook
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL come with stereo speakers, Active Edge and more

