Here are the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs

The second-generation #MadebyGoogle phones are finally here, designed by HTC and LG in 5 and 6-inch screen sizes respectively, and although they’re nowhere near as focused as some of their latest heavyweight rivals on winning the spec wars, they’re still powerhouses through and through.

The Pixel 2 XL’s display takes on LG’s new plastic OLED technology with a trendy 18:9 “Fullscreen” quad HD+ display and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Even the Pixel gets into the OLED party, though at full HD and 95 percent coverage of DCI-P3. Flanking both displays are stereo speakrs.

Qualcomm reportedly let the search giant down by not finishing the Snapdragon 836 processor in time for today’s Pixel 2 and 2 XL announcements, but hey, all the other Android beasts pack the “old” 835 SoC, and they perform just fine in everything from web browsing to media consumption to hardcore (mobile) gaming and heavy multitasking.

Speaking of multitasking, a 6GB RAM option would have been nice, but these are handheld devices we’re talking about, not high-end laptops. Google’s stuck with 4GB on the two new Pixels. At least we have 64GB and 128GB in-built storage options.

The cameras that make features like augmented reality apps happen also happen to take great pictures — DxOMark thinks the Pixel 2 is good enough for a score of 98.

The main camera sensor is a 12.2-megapixel component with a bias towards short shutter times and image signal processing to expand and refine dynamic range. Dual Pixel sensing and other tech allows for portrait-style on both the selfie and rear cameras. Optical and electronic image stabilization smooth out possible blurs in stills and motion pictures, too. The selfie sensor is an 8-megapixel unit with an f/2.4 aperture and fixed focus

Other important features not listed here include stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0 support, USB-C connectivity, squeezable “Active Edge” sides, and “worldwide” carrier compatibility.