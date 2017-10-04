Google’s Daydream VR platform has a new first-party tool for you to use. Well, it’s not “new,” just an updated Daydream View.

There’s no revolution here, just more fabric, a couple of new colors inspired by the new Google Home Mini and a touch controller that’s just as good as the first one. By the way, here’s an updated list of phones that Daydream will support:

Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL

Pixel/Pixel XL

Galaxy S8/S8+

Galaxy Note 8

ZenFone AR

Axon 7

Mate 9 Pro

Moto Z

Moto Z2

Over 200 new multimedia titles have been added since the launch of Daydream last year with more original content from YouTube and Google Play Movies coming soon. Content can be transmitted through Google Cast to supported TVs to spread the experience around.

The updated Daydream View is $99 and it ships in 3 to 4 weeks.