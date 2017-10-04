Google Clips is a smaller, smarter camera

If you want new ways to make memories that can easily be moved onto your social network and logged into the realms of your memory, Google also has something for you today.

Where the GoPro has its own audience of enthusiasts and the HTC Re attempted to reach a more casual group by just being a camera, Google Clips hopes to rope in more people by making the sorting and sharing process easier through Google Lens instant recognition, machine learning and durability.

The two-inch cube-like camera captures people’s (and pets’) faces easily with its 130-degree vision field and 1.55μm pixels. It can take up to 15 stills a second for action situations, but there is no video function on the device. While it may be able to take pictures by itself, it also has a shutter button if you want to get in control of it.

That said, Smart Capture mode will run the battery down in about 3 hours. Image transfers can be done over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Direct or USB-C. It connects with Android phones with OS version 7.0 Nougat or later.

The device can stand on its narrow side alone or with a complementary clip. It will cost $249 whenever it goes up for sale. You may join the waitlist on the Google Store at the source link below.

If Snapchat can make a pair of plastic glasses that can record media and charge $130, why not Google?