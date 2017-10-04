Android

Bring Your Own Pixel 2 to T-Mobile, get $325

Verizon continues to be Google’s US carrier partner of choice when it comes to spreading the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL around. With starting prices of $649 and $849, consumers can also opt to get them unlocked at the Google Store and use their device on the other major carriers, too. And there’s 24-month device financing as well.

Like last year, rebel network T-Mobile is trying to hitch on with a deal of its own. #BYOPixel is back for another year and all porting or existing customers need to get in on $325 MasterCard debit card is to bring their Pixel 2 onto the network and start or add a line.

The two new Pixels support all of Un-carrier’s advanced network technologies like 256-QAM and 4×4 MIMO. They do not support Band 71 LTE, also known as the 600MHz band.

Add to this to the boatloads of fun T-Mobile’s having with Verizon complaining about its competitor’s misleading advertising.

