Jumpstart your career in Android Oreo programming for just $34

We are know that Androids devices are the future of the smartphone world, which is why there’s no better time than now to learn how to program with Android Oreo. If you haven’t heard of Android O or Kotlin before, you have been sorely missing out. With high levels of developer customizability, Kotlin is a user favorite for getting started with Android O app development. Now is a great time to take advantage of the limited-time opportunity — The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin bundle is on sale for 95% off. You can learn everything you wish to know about Android O programming for just $34.

With this course, you’ll quickly master the statically-typed programming language that we call Kotlin, and you’ll see why this powerful language has become so popular in the past few years. The highly experienced instructors will guide you seamlessly through 105 hours of hands-on learning. In the blink of an eye, you’ll be a pro at some of the subjects that many students struggle with, including Java and C++.

To some of you, the whole idea of tackling Android Oreo may sound daunting. Don’t worry because this course bundle will make the whole process of learning entirely customizable to best suit your needs. If you find certain topics challenging, you can take your time and master that part of the course before moving foward. The instructors who designed these courses understand that IntelliJ IDEA and Android Studio might appear formidable, especially to those who are beginners to programming. That’s why they made sure to present the information as straightforward as possible and in an easily digestible manner.

This is a great time to chase your dreams and create a noteworthy career for yourself. The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle is something that you should definitely give a try. For the low of price of $34, this course bundle is a very small investment toward your future that can go a long way. To celebrate today’s Google announcement, you can save an additional 10% using code PIXEL10.

