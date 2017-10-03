YouTube links up with iMessage for instant video linkage, playback in threads
Apple has been making iMessage just a bit better for its users with device syncing and Apple Pay Cash being the biggest additions in iOS 11. But there’s always more stuff, more media that can be plugged in and played.
An update to the YouTube app enables iMessage users to tap a button, search and drop in a video for your family and friends to see. As you can see through the screenshots, courtesy of AppleInsider, playback even happens within the iMessage thread. Pretty simple.
The version 12.38 update also adds Messages as a sharing destination from within the YouTube app itself and also allows users to remove videos from their playlists by just swiping.
