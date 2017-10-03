Phones

After doing a full 180 degree turn by popular demand back in February with the revival of a T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint-challenging unlimited postpaid plan, Verizon also introduced an $80 per month prepaid option free of data restrictions in April.

Of course, as is customary in today’s US wireless industry, Big Red’s “unlimited” prepaid plan comes with a great deal of prohibitive small print, a number of catches and annoying stipulations, like the absence of any sort of hotspot allowance or permanent 480p video streaming throttling.

On the bright side, if you don’t have a problem adhering to a specific monthly “high speed” data quota, the no-contract, no-credit check division of America’s largest cellular company has recently started offering more for less.

Namely, 10GB at $60, 7GB for 50 bucks, and 3 modest gigs for just $40. Even better, families can save at least $10 for their second, third, fourth and fifth service lines beginning today. Each additional line up to a fifth family member costs $30 on the entry-level 3GB plan, $35 instead of the standard $50 rate with 7 gigs of high speed data guaranteed, $40 for 10 gig lines typically fetching $60, and $60 on unlimited arrangements.

Bottom line, a Verizon Prepaid Family Account with five unlimited lines sets you back a grand total of $320 now, down from $400. In other discounted scenarios, three lines with 3GB each cost $100 instead of $120, and two 7GB lines command a monthly price of $85 after a $15 markdown. Those are still not the lowest rates in the biz, but they’re definitely getting better.

