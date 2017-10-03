$85.99 for the world’s first Spotify music player

Imagine exercising to your favorites Spotify tunes without having to carry your enormous smartphone everywhere. That’s what Mighty, the very first Spotify music player, can do for you.

Weighing in at less than 0.6 ounces, the Mighty music player is basically weightless compared to your smartphone. With bluetooth and wireless capabilities, this music player allows you to get rid of all those wires. You can sync music directly from Spotify and then play them immediately into your bluetooth headphones. Don’t worry about no internet because Mighty can play Spotify anywhere, even offline.

With a 1,000+ song capacity and 5 hours of battery life, Mighty will soon become your best friend. Get your Mighty music player today with this special offer of only $85.99.

