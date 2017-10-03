Samsung HMD Odyssey boosts Windows Mixed Reality presence

Microsoft has been somewhat slow in commercializing the consumer front of virtual, augmented and mixed reality products. It announced that headset manufacturers were working on products back at its Build conference this April.

Soon, Acer, Dell and Lenovo had products to showcase. But it would take all the way until this month before Samsung would bring out something of its own. And it did not skimp when it came to the HMD Odyssey.

The company has announced its first Windows Mixed Reality headset that will be available within the year in Brazil, China, Hong Kong and Korea. The HMD Odyssey is at the top of the price range compared with its competitors, just about matching ASUS’s headset.

Two 3.5-inch AMOLED displays give a combined 110-degree field of view with a resolution 471 pixels per inch and refresh rates of 60Hz and 90Hz. The headset also features two array microphones, an integrated AKG headset for 360° Spatial Sound and access to Microsoft’s virtual assistant, Cortana. It weighs 645 grams.

Two controllers running on a pair of AAA batteries each will have a clickable touchpad, a trigger and a thumbstick along interface indicators and controls. The two controllers and two cameras on the headset will be able to track movement with six degrees of freedom (XYZ linear, yaw, pitch and roll). The HMD Odyssey connects to a Windows 10 PC through an HDMI 2.0 and a USB 3.0 connection through a 4 meter cable.

In the United States, you can pre-order the HMD Odyssey for $499 from today. You can also get alternatives from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo from today and have them shipped starting October 17.