Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about how the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are tied for the best camera according to DxOMark. We also talk about the Made By Google licensing system that might emerge tomorrow. The Google Home Mini follows as we get some more leaks of what to expect. We also see the birth of the Samsung HMD Odyssey to boost Microsoft’s new Windows Mxed Reality. We end today’s show talking about all the deals you can find on the iPhone 7 and bellow from Virgin Mobile.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Virgin Mobile offers extra $100 off iPhone 7, 6s, goes overboard for iPhone 6, SE

– Samsung HMD Odyssey boosts Windows Mixed Reality presence

– Last-minute leaks confirm Google Home Mini name, design, pricing and release date

– “Made for Google” accessory licensing said to debut with new hardware

– DxOMark gives 100 points for Galaxy Note 8 camera stills, matches iPhone 8 Plus overall