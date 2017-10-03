RBC survey says 28 percent of respondents want iPhone X

The waiting is always the hardest part and there’s plenty of it to go before October 27: the day when customers can finally start placing orders for the iPhone X.

Analysts have been gauging consumer demand for that iPhone, which costs either $999 or $1,149, depending on the storage, and they have ended up with numbers north of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Two or three out of every ten iPhone owners are expected to make the jump to the iPhone X. But what about the market at large?

Well, RBC Capital Markets has a note out, obtained by TheStreet, that features a survey it conducted with 4,000 respondents interested in buying an iPhone. 28 percent said that they “plan” on buying the iPhone X compared to 20 percent wanting an iPhone 8 Plus and 17 percent getting an iPhone 8. The simple conclusion? With the most advanced features and differentiation from other iPhones, the iPhone X will be most popular.

Supply-side slowdowns due to component production issues regarding the Face ID feature suite may ultimately affect how many iPhone X units get shipped to consumers and whether people will wait out for a unit of their own.