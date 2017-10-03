Microsoft’s attempting at providing its name-loyal users a music streaming service will be over as of December 31. Groove Music Pass will be no more.

The Groove Music app itself will be able to play or stream music and it will be incumbent upon users who have purchased music through the marketplace to download the songs that they paid for access to. For those on the Pass subscription, it means no more streaming at the end of the year.

There will be an opportunity for users to bridge their collection and start up an account with Spotify, but we’ll get to that in a second.

So, what do you do if you’re a subscriber and what can you get out of it? Well, it depends on your situation.

If you bought a Groove Music Pass a la carte, but have not redeemed it, you will not be able to redeem it. Contact customer support and you’ll get Microsoft Store credit for 120 percent the value of that pass.

If you’re on a monthly subscription, you can end the subscription or let it automatically renew. If the last billing cycle is to end past December 31, you’ll receive a refund for the unusable portion of time by February 1. If the company can’t refund to your listed choice of payment, it will issue 120 percent of the value in Microsoft Store credit.

If you have an active annual subscription, the same refund policy as the monthly subscription’s applies here. If you cancel an annual subscription after it has been active for 30 days, the same also applies.

If you cancel an annual subscription before it has been active for 30 days, you’ll get a full refund or Microsoft Store credit. If the company can’t refund to your listed choice of payment, it will issue 120 percent of the value in Microsoft Store credit.

As part of the Groove Music Pass program, subscribers also received a complimentary allotment of OneDrive storage. That will go away once the pass expires or on December 31 at the latest. Users who are storing more than the standard tier OneDrive allotment at that point will be provided with options to resolve the issue.

By the middle of this month, Groove Music Pass holders using the Windows 10 or Xbox One app will receive an update and be able to export collections and playlists to Spotify. Be sure that you have an OS iteration with build 17083 or later.

After that, you can take advantage of 60 days’ worth of free Spotify Premium service if you have not taken advantage of a prior free trial offer or have never been subscribed to Spotify Premium. See the source link for more details on terms and conditions.

The Groove Music apps for iOS and Android will still be available past December 31 to play back local media, but not stream.

Microsoft launched Groove Music as an interface for music streaming on Xbox in July 2015. It also acquired an algorithmic playlist curation app of the same name in 2016.