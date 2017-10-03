Next minor Android Wear update gets first and only beta release for LG Watch Sport
It’s taken Google longer than initially anticipated to start updating 1.x-powered smartwatches to Android Wear 2.0, while a couple of the search giant’s hardware partners kept their users waiting another eternity before getting with the program.
Technically, it’s already been more than a year since the platform’s first truly major redesign was unveiled at I/O 2016, but in case you missed the relevant I/O 2017 announcement, Big G only has a modest “technical upgrade to API 26 with enhancements to background limits and notification channels” in the works.
Quite the bitter disappointment for those expecting true “progress”, but if you’re interested in the two aforementioned improvements, public beta tests are now officially underway. There’s this single beta release planned ahead of an unscheduled “final production” dispatch, and worse yet, the LG Watch Sport is the lone device capable of running the experimental Android Oreo-based OS.
On the bright side, if there’s no need for additional pre-launch builds, this one should be particularly stable and smooth. Still, the list of known issues already includes half a dozen glitchy scenarios, like disabled cellular connectivity after beta installations, occasionally “erratic” notifications, blocked phone call alerts on Marshmallow handsets, and sporadic heart rate monitoring failures.
If you decide to try out the “finer-grained control” over wrist notifications received via an app, as well as Android Wear’s “increased restrictions on background services”, don’t forget to report any and all bugs as soon as you encounter them. That’s always the best way to ensure the general rollout takes place without a hitch.