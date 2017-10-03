Google has been caught flat-footed in the augmented reality race as Apple was able to find a way to get crisp scale and shadow modeling easy with ARKit — no extra hardware on the new iPhone to deal with and a lot of reach with mainline models old and new supporting the tech. Mountain View is now catching up.

We’ve been playing with the iPhone 8 Plus for the past week and we’ve been loving what we’ve been doing with AR. Between the apps for home improvement, the arts and games, what can we do to bring this technology to real life? What further use can we put it to? And is it actually any good to use on this thing?

Juan Carlos Bagnell has some thoughts on all of this in our latest video.