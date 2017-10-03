iOS 11.0.2 update fixes iPhone 8 earpiece static
Apple has officially knocked down one of the biggest early issues with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.
The iOS 11.0.2 update, which came just a week after the 11.0.1 update, is spreading out right now. One of the big call-outs in the changelog that should kill off crackling, staticky sounds coming out of the earpiece of a small population of the above iPhones during calls. Other little fixes and improvements have been dropped into the update.
We’re still waiting on findings from Apple into the biggest early batch hardware issue affecting a few iPhone 8 Plus units causing the display to separate from the chassis.
