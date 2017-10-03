iOS

iOS 11.0.2 update fixes iPhone 8 earpiece static

Contents
Advertisement

Apple has officially knocked down one of the biggest early issues with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

The iOS 11.0.2 update, which came just a week after the 11.0.1 update, is spreading out right now. One of the big call-outs in the changelog that should kill off crackling, staticky sounds coming out of the earpiece of a small population of the above iPhones during calls. Other little fixes and improvements have been dropped into the update.

We’re still waiting on findings from Apple into the biggest early batch hardware issue affecting a few iPhone 8 Plus units causing the display to separate from the chassis.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
CNBC
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, audio, Bug, fix, iOS, iOS 11, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, News, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.