Full HTC U11 Life spec sheet prematurely revealed, including up to 4GB RAM and Android O

In case you didn’t get the memo, HTC-branded smartphones aren’t going anywhere after the transfer of half of the Taiwanese OEM’s engineering and tech staff to Mountain View for beefed-up work on the “Made by Google” product lineup.

That means devices like the oft-rumored HTC U11 Life, also known by the Ocean Life internal codename, are still in the pipeline, with no search giant involvement apart from the occasional co-opting in the revived and stronger than ever Android One program.

Recently rendered in its standard, Sense-skinned arrangement, the no doubt fast-approaching U11 Life essentially sounds like a diminutive derivation of the high-end U11 with substantially humbler specs overall but the same premium Edge Sense and USonic functionality as the Quad HD 5.5-inch Snapdragon 835 powerhouse.

According to a generally trustworthy HTC-specialized Twitter tipster, this downgraded list of features will include a 1080p 5.2-inch screen and Snapdragon 630 processor. That’s not so bad for a mid-range handset these days, assuming the price is right as well.

The pre-installed software sounds great (Android 8.0 Oreo with minimal “customization” and changes from the stock version), and it’s hard to argue with 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB internal storage options. On the not so bright side of things, a 2600mAh battery feels small even combined with a frugal SoC and not-so-massive display.

The HTC U Life will reportedly capture both 16MP selfies and “normal” photos with single front and rear-facing cameras, also resisting water and dust interaction thanks to respectable IP67 rating.

