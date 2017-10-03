Facebook Messenger Lite heads to US, Canada, UK, Ireland

It’s not just certain “markets” that need apps and features like a lighter version of a messaging app, it’s people. People who are in a position where they cannot delete certain items off their phone’s storage. People who get confused by too many features and end up blowing money when they shouldn’t have had to.

It’s really the neat tools like Facebook’s “Find Wi-Fi” feature that deserve to spread around like wildfire. And now, Facebook Messenger Lite has.

It debuted in Africa, Asia and South America a year ago with a 10MB filesize and simple text, photo and hyperlink messages. Since that time, users can now send as well as receive stickers as well as make free voice calls. It’s still only on Android, though — probably because it’d be difficult to compete with iMessage.