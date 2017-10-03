Android

Facebook Messenger Lite heads to US, Canada, UK, Ireland

It’s not just certain “markets” that need apps and features like a lighter version of a messaging app, it’s people. People who are in a position where they cannot delete certain items off their phone’s storage. People who get confused by too many features and end up blowing money when they shouldn’t have had to.

It’s really the neat tools like Facebook’s “Find Wi-Fi” feature that deserve to spread around like wildfire. And now, Facebook Messenger Lite has.

It debuted in Africa, Asia and South America a year ago with a 10MB filesize and simple text, photo and hyperlink messages. Since that time, users can now send as well as receive stickers as well as make free voice calls. It’s still only on Android, though — probably because it’d be difficult to compete with iMessage.

Via
TechCrunch
Source
Google Play Store
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Apps, Canada, , , Ireland, messaging, News, UK, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.