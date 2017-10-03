Android

DxOMark gives 100 points for Galaxy Note 8 camera stills, matches iPhone 8 Plus overall

Camera research lab DxO has given the Galaxy Note 8 the top mark on its scoring scale for mobile device cameras for producing stills. The overall camera experience received a record-matching DxOMark score of 94 — the iPhone 8 Plus, which was reviewed just prior to the Note 8, also got a 94. It usurps the Android DxOMark crown from the HTC U11, which had a score of 91.

The Note 8’s greatest strengths are in autofocus speed in various conditions, good color reproduction with flash and an excellent 2-4x zoom on the rear. The reduced dynamic range, even with HDR, drags it down. Like the iPhone 8 Plus, producing “portrait” style pictures with background blur and bokeh is an inconsistent experience. Video quality further weighs down the score with a subscore of 84 — dynamic range ruts harder into the performance and image stabilization, while okay, could be better.

Check out our comparison between the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus here.

