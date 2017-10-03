An advertisement for Best Buy Mobile in Quebec, Canada, has revealed one big offer that will give pre-order customers a deal on the next Google Pixel phone and a Google Home Mini — both to be revealed at an event tomorrow.

The Canadian French ad was leaked through the Android subreddit and conveyed in English through /u/FireYoshiQc. You can see the full thread in the source link below the story.

It indicates that customers who pre-order a Google Pixel 2 phone will get a Google Home Mini smart speaker for free. They’ll need to activate the phone at the carrier to redeem the offer at a Best Buy location. The Google Home Mini is noted to have a value of CA$80 or about US$64. The Pixel 2 is the only phone noted in the ad, giving support to word that the Pixel 2 XL will be released at a later date — perhaps a month later than the Pixel 2. The Pixel 2 will apparently not be carried at newcomer carrier Freedom, but will be seen at Bell, Fido, Koodo, Rogers and Telus.

Sideshow perks for the original Pixel phones last year varied per carrier. Free Daydream View headsets and Google Home devices were bundled at various points. Odds are on that if one retailer has a perk, it will have likely been sanctioned by Google and be at other retailers including the Google Store as well.