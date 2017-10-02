Google Pixel’s highest capacity battery case

The Google Pixel phone is simply amazing, and you’re going to want a reliable friend to keep that smartphone snug and protected. The ZeroLemon Battery Case for Google Pixel and Pixel XL is exactly what you.

With a 6500mAh battery capacity, the ZeroLemon tops the chart as the world’s highest capacity Pixel battery case. In fact, you can get a whooping 160% extended battery life just with this lightweight case. On top of that, the stellar design of these ZeroLemon cases will protect your smartphone from just about the worst of falls.

Currently, the ZeroLemon Battery Case is 63% off, meaning only $36.99 for the Pixel case and $42.99 for the Pixel XL case.

More Deals From the Pocketnow Shop

eBlocker Pro: $149 (31% off)

Snap!7 iPhone Camera Cases with HD Wide Angle Lens: $149.99

Ockel Sirius B Black Cherry Windows 10 32GB Pocket PC: $299 (14% off)