September isn’t a particularly big month for most smartphone vendors that greatly rely on the Western Hemisphere when it comes to their financial success, but somehow, the Eastern-focused Xiaomi managed to break another internal record during a period of holiday preparations for Apple or Samsung.

Taking advantage of promotions hosted by two of India’s largest e-tailers in anticipation of the upcoming Diwali festival of lights, last quarter’s fifth most popular mobile device maker in the world sold over 10 million smart handsets in the first 30 days of autumn.

That’s a whopping 300K+ units shipped every day for Xiaomi’s best month in history, close to 2.5 million a week, almost 14 thousand per hour, or roughly 230 phones a minute. Clearly, a single country, even one where the Chinese OEM quadrupled its Q2 numbers, can’t put Xiaomi on track to challenge the global top three.

It’s perhaps needless to highlight the homeland of Mi MIX 2’s manufacturers remains their best market, although the company is slowly expanding its reach worldwide, from Indonesia to Greece. But of course, it wasn’t the high-end Mi MIX 2 that drove the majority of Xiaomi’s record-crushing 10 million September 2017 sales, with entry-level Redmis old and new instead charming bargain hunters in India, China and all around the world. Now let’s see if Xiaomi can top its 23 mil quarterly record and 70M+ yearly total from back in 2015.