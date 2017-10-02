There’s nothing special about the entry-level REVVL phone… apart from a lack of actual manufacturer insignia and an ultra-low price point, but T-Mobile’s aggressive marketing may have helped the 5.5-incher sell in more than decent numbers.

Otherwise, America’s leading “UnCarrier” wouldn’t already have a sequel in the pipeline, right? Back in the day, the REVVL “T1”, which we’re pretty sure is TCL’s doing, was rumored as the first of at least three T-Mo-branded devices in the works, with mysterious T2 and T3 Pro models largely contingent on the series pioneer’s commercial success.

Then we heard something about a prospective Coolpad-made “Alchemy”, which may or may not be the same product expected out now as the REVVL Plus. According to fresh information gathered by San Francisco-based research firm BayStreet from “conversations with channel partners”, the larger-screened REVVL Plus will offer “upgraded specifications soon” at a recommended retail price of around $250.

One can assume this T-Mobile REVVL Plus, be it produced by TCL, Coolpad or some other “white-label” company, will bump up the 720p display resolution of the “regular” REVVL too in addition to the 5.5-inch size.

Therefore, we’re probably looking at a mid-range 5.7 or 6-inch Android here with a Full HD pixel count, 3 or even 4GB RAM, 3000mAh+ battery, and maybe, just maybe, a decent dual rear-facing camera too. That wouldn’t be half bad for two and a half Benjamins, now, would it?