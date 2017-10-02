The TrueDepth camera that is being utilized in Face ID for the iPhone X has still yet to reach a mass audience. Apple may or may not have the standard that its competitors will want to follow for this kind of authentication. But KGI Securities Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo believes that Samsung and Google will have to go through two-and-a-half years to get its technologies up to par.

Why? Apple had its executives give a special briefing on the technical parchment of the Face ID system and upon further review, MacRumors relays Kuo believing that it will take jumping a huge gap to improve from what Samsung has right now: a fairly unreliable 2D-based scanning system. The same analyst also believes, by the way, that Qualcomm will need two years to perfect its 3D sensing technology, something that was not included on the iPhone X.

But all that’s not to say that a top-tier competitor will want to simply just “catch up” through its R&D department. Other competitors, like Sony, will seek and acquire solutions from third parties in the meantime.

And speaking of that meantime, it’ll be a prolonged trial to see if consumers will trust Apple to pass over the familiar Touch ID authentication and move to Face ID — and the expected audience has shrunken a bit as Kuo recently dropped his shipment forecast for the iPhone X from around 40 million to between 30 million and 35 million units.

The TrueDepth also makes the Animoji feature possible. That could be a trump card.