Android

Pixel 2 XL front leaked, nothing close to edge-to-edge 2:1 display seen

There may be something yet to leak on Google’s next moves in hardware, but one of the last pieces to slot into the picture for the next two Pixel phones has just been revealed. Evan Blass, reporting for VentureBeat, revealed multiple details and pictures of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, including the front sides of the devices.

Droid Life had already dropped pictures of the devices’ rears in their various colors and has also noted pricing, but these pictures show that the Pixel 2, made by HTC, will feature a 16:9 full HD display at 5 inches across while the Pixel 2 XL of LG will have a 2:1 display above quad HD resolution spanning 6 inches. Blass re-affirmed that the Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm will feature here after production of a small iteration of that chip, the Snapdragon 836, was delayed. Both devices also feature front-facing stereo speakers and, unfortunately for design hawks, a fair portion of bezels on both devices.

Blass also dropped larger pictures of the Pixel 2 XL on his @evleaks Twitter feed.

The software design on Google’s Pixel-proprietary Android 8.0 Oreo skin was first spotted back at Google I/O. Note the bottom-oriented Google search bar that replaces the “lozenge” button at the top left corner in the current Pixel Launcher implementation.

Akin to Apple’s release strategy with the iPhone 8 devices and the iPhone X, the Pixel 2 will ship October 19 while the Pixel 2 XL will wait until November 15 to head out. Pre-order periods will be set aside for each.

Google’s hardware event is scheduled for Wednesday at noon Eastern.

Source
VentureBeat
