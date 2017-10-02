Android

Mint SIM’s “Foxtober” promo takes $15 off 3-month plans

Wholesale cellular service provider Mint SIM, a member of the Ultra Mobile prepaid carrier network, has taken $15 off the prices of its 3-month plans for a limited time.

After reorganizing its service tiers this summer, the new “Foxtober” event will bring the effective monthly rate of each plan down by $5. They’re accompanied by unlimited voice and text and free low-speed data after the high-speed bucket has been used up for that month.

Customers will need to plant a plan into their cart and enter promo code “Foxtober” at checkout to get the discount. Here are the plan prices, paid upfront:

2GB — $45 $305GB — $60 $4510GB — $75 $60

You can buy a phone off Mint SIM or bring your own, Android or iPhone, that’s compatible with US GSM networks AT&T and T-Mobile.

