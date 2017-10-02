Google seems to be loading its October 4 event to bear with several pieces of hardware and a couple of more subtle software pushes. But there are new murmurs, we’re talking about an accessory certification program of the likes of “Made for iPhone/iPad” and other Apple products.

Sources to 9to5Google say that a “Made for Google” licensing program will debut in the near future. No specific details have been offered, though Apple’s version of the program gives manufacturers the information and tools they need to create accessories to specification and lets the makers market it with the coveted “Made for iPhone” or applicable badge.

An unverified source notes to editor Stephen Hall that Google may take this opportunity to foster an ecosystem of proper USB-C spec compliance and consistency with charging accessories. The Android Compatibility Definition Document has been steadily introducing suggestions about USB charging and other such aspects that may get turned into hardened requirements in the future — compatibility’s something proven to be a nightmare as of right now.