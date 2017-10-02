Android

iPhone X claimed 2.5 years ahead, Google Pixel 2 XL leaks & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the how KGI Analysts are claiming that competitors will take as much as 2.5 years to catch up to the iPhone X’s Face ID. Then we talk about the leaked images we have of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro also follows in leaked images, and they’re definitely hot. Samsung also makes the news as analysts claim that it’ll make an insane amount of money off the iPhone X alone. We also end today’s show discussing Facebook’s new facial recognition service for when you forget your password.

Stories:
Facebook facial recognition method in the works for authentication
Samsung could earn over $14 billion through 2019 making iPhone X components
Huawei Mate 10 (Pro) tipped to take Galaxy Note 8 on with ‘DeX-like’ dock
Pixel 2 XL front leaked, nothing close to edge-to-edge 2:1 display seen

