There’s no need to be sad about the lack of sequels to first-gen consumer editions of Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or Sony PlayStation VR headsets this holiday season, because that means the increasingly heated price war will continue.

Recently discounted from $799 to $599 and up in order to better compete with the $499 Rift + Touch bundle and $399 PlayStation VR/PlayStation Camera package, the well-reviewed Vive shall further sweeten the deal starting on December 12.

Unfortunately, you still have more than two months to wait for the official launch of one of the most exciting virtual reality games yet. On the bright side, you can buy your Vive today, or anytime between October 2 and December 12, and your complimentary copy of Fallout 4 VR will be automatically reserved.

That’s a whopping $59.99 value, mind you, as Bethesda’s latest PC and console-supporting action role-playing hit is “fully reimagined for virtual reality.” You’re looking at all-new combat, crafting and building systems here, including “hundreds of locations, characters and quests, fully playable in VR” almost endlessly, without repeating yourself.

Fallout 4 VR is billed as a post-apocalyptic adventure like no other, letting you explore the fascinating wasteland of 2287 Boston as the sole survivor of an underground nuclear fallout shelter dubbed Vault 111.

Sounds pretty cool… for a VR experience, although only time will tell if it can run any smoother than most of the industry’s rudimentary early games. Too bad existing Vive owners can’t get their own free redemption codes for Fallout 4 VR, having to make do instead with a bonus 3-month Viveport subscription if they purchase the RPG separately.