Google Assistant expected on Chromebooks soon

It’s not just Amazon Alexa that has the skills — Google Assistant has them, too. You just have to dig in a little bit. And what you might find sometimes may surprise you.

When entering into the Google Home or Google Assistant app, you can “explore” the multiple sub-applications that you can get into such as making calls, get into a Time Machine, asking AutoVoice to say something in a robotic voice or chat with Google Assistant.

That “Chat with your Assistant” applet is an odd one, though, because, as many have pointed out, it is one app to support not just Google Home, Allo, Android 6.0+ phones and iOS 9.0+ phones, but also “Chromebook.” A Google Assistant interface, other than the current web-based one, has not been publicly announced for Chrome OS.

An app could launch in tandem with some new hardware like a third Chromebook Pixel laptop and a Google Home Max at Google’s hardware event on October 4.

As a matter of service accessibility, this should have been realized from the get-go, but Chrome OS seems to be the subject of a lot of UI upheaval with the ongoing integration of Android apps.