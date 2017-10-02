Over 2 billion people use Facebook every month. There are many ways into the News Feed and seemingly so few ways out of it — you get sucked in. If you’re one of the select few that decide on logging out of their account after browsing the feeds each time, you’ll often be logging in with the same login and password over and over. It’s not exactly secure, but you probably aren’t using the other user authentication methods that Facebook has come up with.

With the advent of iris scanning and facial recognition on both Android and iPhone fronts, though, Facebook looks to join the ranks with its own new proprietary login methods. A social media researcher going under an assumed psuedonym sent a screenshot from an Android device of a stage in that method to The Next Web. It’s a work in progress.

NEW! Facebook working on a facial recognition feature to help secure your account h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/demol4dKj1 — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 29, 2017

TechCrunch was able to get a statement from Facebook about this new development:

We are testing a new feature for people who want to quickly and easily verify account ownership during the account recovery process. This optional feature is available only on devices you’ve already used to log in. It is another step, alongside two-factor authentication via SMS, that were taking to make sure account owners can confirm their identity.

Facebook already uses a basic version of face detection to make tagging people in photos they’re featured in easier. We’ll have to learn more about false positive potentials and ease of use factors, too, but we seem to be headed to some level of biometric authentication for a social media platform.