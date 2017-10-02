Android

OnePlus 5 Android Oreo update gets seen on Geekbench

There has to be some sort of closed beta going on with the OnePlus 5 and Android 8.0 Oreo. The company hasn’t published an official schedule for the update to go out to that device along with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. But it should be coming soon.

Exhibit A is a Geekbench 4.1.2 log for a OnePlus 5. It posts the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 “cheeseburger” CPU along with 6GB of RAM, we’re just seeing Android 8.0.0 on the Operating System line.

There’s a slight performance decrease from the average run with Android 7.1.1, but we saw the same for a supposed Android 7.1.2 update that has gone unpublished.

We may see another end-of-the-year logjam if what the Android Nougat update showed us on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

