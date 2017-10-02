If we had a penny for every flagship Xperia phone Sony quickly marked down after an arguably overpriced US commercial debut, let’s just say purchasing a device like the XZ1 would suddenly feel a lot easier to swallow.

Yes, even at a discounted rate of $649.87, down from that exorbitant $699.99 MSRP, the Xperia XZ1’s bang for buck looks slightly underwhelming. A grossly outdated design remains the 5.2-incher’s fundamental flaw, at least compared to some of the latest “Infinity Display” and “FullVision” charmers from Samsung and LG respectively, while features like Full HD screen resolution and 2700mAh battery capacity are simply unacceptable by late 2017 Android high-end standards.

On the decidedly bright side of things, the Xperia XZ1 is the world’s first smartphone to run Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, once again verifying Sony’s commitment to robust software support. It’s also nice to have HDR content streaming capabilities, even on a 1080p panel, with 3D imaging creation another key selling point here.

That remarkable single 19MP “Motion Eye” camera on the handset’s back can shoot “Super slow motion” video too, and a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 processor guarantees minimal stutter while you produce and consume premium content.

Amazon has both the black and “moonlit blue” versions of the Sony Xperia XZ1 on sale at $650, full nationwide GSM compatibility in tow, with snazzier “Venus Pink” and “Warm Silver” flavors unfortunately stuck at $700.