Alexa Calling now reaches US, Canada and Mexico numbers

Calling through a smart speaker is now possible through Amazon’s Echo devices, but it’s not just from Echo to Echo anymore. Users can now use their Echo device to call numbers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Users can activate the feature in the new conversations tab of the Alexa app on their linked phones — access privileges are needed to reach your contacts and you’ll also need to verify your number through an SMS code. The caller’s number will be identified by the receiving end, though ID can be turned off.

From there, you can tell Alexa to call a person, a person’s Echo, a person’s mobile, office, home or applicable number or just say the complete ten digits. If the Echo is used by multiple family members, they will have to change profiles to access their specific contacts or just say the ten-digit number.

No calls can be made to x11 numbers — including for emergency services — 1-900 numbers or international numbers. The Alexa app cannot make calls to numbered lines.

To receive calls, users will have to buy and plug an Echo Connect to a landline port. The Echo Connect will then pass along calls to Echo devices in its range. With a Connect, users will be able to make 911 calls and international calls through their landline service and not through Alexa.