Huawei Mate 10 Pro looks divide, cameras should impress

Enough talk about what the Huawei Mate 10 can do, or what the Maimang 6 will mean for the Mate 10 Lite, let’s actually take a closer peek at the Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s design.

Evan Blass dropped a couple of pictures on his @evleaks Twitter feed, one of them showing off the phone’s design in three apparent colors: gray, blue and brown. We tend to have high confidence in Blass leaks but, as always, the situation can be subject to change.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro pic.twitter.com/3RgjObXmw6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

The front features an engulfing 2:1 display that separates the receiver and selfie camera from the Huawei wordmark. A second wordmark can be found at the bottom of the rear. Further up the back is a fingerprint sensor while the most noticeable design flair is a light, brushed metal band that spans from the bottom to the top of the vertically-oriented dual-camera system, blessed with Leica’s name and supposed production collaboration for the fourth Huawei flagship in a row.

(Close up of the camera module) pic.twitter.com/wXcpChnFas — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 1, 2017

Speaking of Leica, it has given its lenses the name “SUMMILUX-H 1:1.6/27 ASPH.” Dissecting it down, “SUMMILUX” is the typical name it gives to lenses with aperture ratios in the mid-1 region — an upgrade from the near-2 sector that the name “SUMMARIT” signifies. The “-H”is a special signifier for Huawei products. “1:1.6” is the actual f-number — which will match the LG V30 at release — while “27” is the focal length of the glass in millimeters.

You can learn more about what the speculation is on about the specifications here.