Android

Huawei Mate 10 Pro looks divide, cameras should impress

Contents
Advertisement

Enough talk about what the Huawei Mate 10 can do, or what the Maimang 6 will mean for the Mate 10 Lite, let’s actually take a closer peek at the Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s design.

Evan Blass dropped a couple of pictures on his @evleaks Twitter feed, one of them showing off the phone’s design in three apparent colors: gray, blue and brown. We tend to have high confidence in Blass leaks but, as always, the situation can be subject to change.

The front features an engulfing 2:1 display that separates the receiver and selfie camera from the Huawei wordmark. A second wordmark can be found at the bottom of the rear. Further up the back is a fingerprint sensor while the most noticeable design flair is a light, brushed metal band that spans from the bottom to the top of the vertically-oriented dual-camera system, blessed with Leica’s name and supposed production collaboration for the fourth Huawei flagship in a row.

Speaking of Leica, it has given its lenses the name “SUMMILUX-H 1:1.6/27 ASPH.” Dissecting it down, “SUMMILUX” is the typical name it gives to lenses with aperture ratios in the mid-1 region — an upgrade from the near-2 sector that the name “SUMMARIT” signifies. The “-H”is a special signifier for Huawei products. “1:1.6” is the actual f-number — which will match the LG V30 at release — while “27” is the focal length of the glass in millimeters.

You can learn more about what the speculation is on about the specifications here.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
82%
Like It
9%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
9%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
colors, Design, dual camera, evleaks, Huawei, Leaks, Leica, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, News
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.