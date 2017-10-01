Belkin finally has iPhone adapter for charging, headphone jack

It’s called the Rockstar and it costs $34.95, but you’re not getting anywhere near the luxury that those parameters lead on.

Belkin has a new adapter for iPhones that will turn a Lightning connector into a 3.5mm headphone jack… and another Lightning adapter. As The Verge rightly notes, that means that for the first time since the release of the iPhone 7, users can now charge their modern iPhone while also using traditional headphones to listen to media. All it takes is a bloated, stiff dongle to do that.

Keep in mind that you still can’t fast charge your iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X and listen via analog cans at the same time. But at least you might not feel so masochistic as to buy a Lightning Audio + Charge Rockstar adapter — the cost to turn one Lightning adapter into two is $39.95.