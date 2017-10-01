iOS

Belkin finally has iPhone adapter for charging, headphone jack

Contents
Advertisement

It’s called the Rockstar and it costs $34.95, but you’re not getting anywhere near the luxury that those parameters lead on.

Belkin has a new adapter for iPhones that will turn a Lightning connector into a 3.5mm headphone jack… and another Lightning adapter. As The Verge rightly notes, that means that for the first time since the release of the iPhone 7, users can now charge their modern iPhone while also using traditional headphones to listen to media. All it takes is a bloated, stiff dongle to do that.

Keep in mind that you still can’t fast charge your iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X and listen via analog cans at the same time. But at least you might not feel so masochistic as to buy a Lightning Audio + Charge Rockstar adapter — the cost to turn one Lightning adapter into two is $39.95.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
25%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
75%
Via
The Verge
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
adapter, Apple, headphone jack, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Lightning, News
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.