iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7 – Differences that matter?

Watch our most recent comparison, now with the iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7. The most common question I hear today is if the iPhone 8 is a worthy upgrade. Some people still have the iPhone 7, and feel this is just the iPhone 7s. And then there’s the irony that you can still buy both from Cupertino at the moment, with the 7 costing slightly less money. It’s only fair for us to put them head to head on a comparison and see just how similar they really are. You’d be shocked at just how different they are in the things that matter.