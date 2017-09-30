Is it to Apple’s or Samsung’s credit that this comparison was as close as it was? Both phones cost about the same and share more features than ever before, but what does the Galaxy Note 8 take away as positive points of uniqueness? Where does the iPhone 8 Plus tow more weight?

When it comes to interfaces, a lot of the Note’s specialties are physical while the iPhone’s are for software. Silicon and app optimization seems pretty heavily biased towards a point for Apple. Add the cameras in and you have a very quick and steady augmented reality experience. Samsung, though, has the best power overall efficiency and, man, that S Pen and those earbuds.

There’s plenty for us to compare and contrast between the iPhone 8 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our video.