iPhone 8 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8: A surprisingly close fight… (Video)
Is it to Apple’s or Samsung’s credit that this comparison was as close as it was? Both phones cost about the same and share more features than ever before, but what does the Galaxy Note 8 take away as positive points of uniqueness? Where does the iPhone 8 Plus tow more weight?
When it comes to interfaces, a lot of the Note’s specialties are physical while the iPhone’s are for software. Silicon and app optimization seems pretty heavily biased towards a point for Apple. Add the cameras in and you have a very quick and steady augmented reality experience. Samsung, though, has the best power overall efficiency and, man, that S Pen and those earbuds.
There’s plenty for us to compare and contrast between the iPhone 8 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8. Juan Carlos Bagnell has our video.